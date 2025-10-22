City Of Howell Highlighting Halloween Decorations

October 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell posted various photos showcasing some extensive decorations throughout local neighborhoods.



The following was posted on the City's Facebook page:



Can we just take a moment to talk about how amazing our citizens are?!



Like always, city residents have absolutely crushed it again this Halloween season! The decorations throughout our neighborhoods are nothing short of incredible — spooky and creative. From ghosts and goblins to front-yard haunted houses, every block feels like a celebration of fun and imagination.



Thank you to everyone who helped make our city such an enchanting place this season!



#seeHoWellwelive





A link to all of the photos is provided.