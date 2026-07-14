Ribbon Cutting For City Of Howell's Fire & Ice Depot District

July 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A massive crowd gathered despite the heat Monday afternoon for the City of Howell’s big Fire & Ice Depot District project.



The ribbon-cutting event marked the completion of the long-anticipated project between Walnut Street and Michigan Ave. It features a public gathering space with a playable water feature, revamped Summit Gardens park, and all-purpose pavilion that houses the ice-skating rink in the winter.



City Manager Kristi Troy said “it is an absolute honor to stand here today and see this vision truly realized”. She said when they first broke ground on the project, their goal was to build a true four-season anchor for downtown Howell – they didn’t just want a pavilion but “a vibrant hub that changes with all of the Michigan seasons”.



Troy said “this space will completely transform how we experience our community throughout the entire year…and this represents an investment in the long-term vitality of Howell”. She said it gives downtown businesses a year-round boost by drawing regional visitors to the historic depot area, but “most importantly, it preserves and elevates the unique character of our city”.



In the summer, the interactive fountain will come alive and give kids a playable, well-lit water feature to play in. Then in the winter, the space will transform to a premier ice rink for public skating, surrounded by fire pits to keep warm.



City Council, staff, former staff, stakeholders, residents, community members, and others were all recognized for their hard work and support in taking the project from “blueprint to reality”.



Mayor Nikolas Hertrich told WHMI “it’s an exciting day” as the project has been in the works for many years and now it’s here – saying “it would be nice to have some of that ice though cause there’s a lot of fire it seems like today”. He said it’s exciting to see the fountain flowing, the ice finisher out there, and they are “very lucky to have a gathering place like this for the community”.



Hertrich added it’s always been his objective and vision to have someplace for the community to gather, relax and enjoy and he wants it to be the “focal point of Howell”. He estimated a few hundred people were in attendance – which “goes to show the anticipation everyone was looking forward to this”. Over 160 RSVP’d alone.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by some refreshments, guided tours, photo opportunities, and lots of kids splashing around in the new water feature to cool off on the hot summer day.