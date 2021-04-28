Fire Hydrant Flushing In City Of Howell Next Week

April 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fire hydrant flushing gets underway next week in the City of Howell.



The City’s Department of Public Works will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City beginning the week of May 3rd. All hydrants within City limits are flushed on an annual basis to perform required maintenance and to flush out any iron or rust that has accumulated in the water mains. It takes approximately three weeks to flush the roughly 400 hydrants.



Some sections will be flushed during the night and the others during the day. Under both circumstances, residents may see some rusty water. Residents should only experience rusty water during the flushing of hydrants in their area. Those that do should run cold water only for 10 to 15 minutes to clear the rust out of the lines. Those that notice rusty water should not do laundry until the water clears up.



Additionally, any residents that notice a sustained decrease in water pressure should call the Department of Public Works at 517-546-7510.