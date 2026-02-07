City Of Howell Earns Top Honors In Statewide e-Cities Economic Study

February 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell announced its designation as a Five-Star community in the annual eCities study.



It was conducted by the University of Michigan-Dearborn’s iLabs. The prestigious recognition honors Michigan communities that successfully foster entrepreneurship and business growth while maintaining a high quality of life for residents through strategic investment.



The eCities study analyzed 277 communities across 54 Michigan counties, focusing on five-year trends in property values, community assets, and tax rates. The findings underscore the importance of local investment; on average, recognized communities increased their capital assets by 5.14% annually between 2020 and 2024. Howell’s inclusion in the elite group, which accounts for 86% of the state’s commercial real estate, highlights the city’s role as a primary driver of the regional economy.



Howell City Manager Kristi Troy said "This recognition is a testament to the intentional, long-term planning of our City Council and staff. We aren’t just creating a business-friendly climate; we are actively investing in the 'bones' of our city, from modernizing infrastructure and roads to expanding our pedestrian connectivity. By pairing these critical utility upgrades with legacy projects such as the Fire and Ice Depot District and the transformation of Scofield Park, we are protecting our historic character while energizing our downtown and community events. In the City of Howell, business success and a high quality of life don't just coexist; they thrive together."



The eCities study specifically noted that top communities increased their capital assets by an average of 5.14% annually. Howell has achieved these benchmarks through a multi-front investment strategy:



-Infrastructure & Utilities: The City has prioritized the modernization of "hidden" assets to ensure long-term stability. This includes an aggressive Lead Service Line Replacement program, the critical replacement of the East Grand River watermain, and the completion of a $16 million upgrade to the Water Resource Recovery Facility. Combined with recent road projects, including $1.5 million in enhancements to Lucy Road and Loop Road, these investments ensure the city’s infrastructure can support robust commercial and residential growth.



-Scofield Park Improvements: The City has prioritized significant enhancements at Scofield Park, adding a new concession stand, larger beach, ADA-compliant bathrooms, and a new kayak launch, creating a premier destination for families, boaters, and outdoor enthusiasts.



-Pedestrian Connectivity: Through the TAP Sidewalk Program, the City is actively connecting neighborhoods to the downtown district, ensuring Howell remains one of the most walkable and accessible small towns in Michigan.



-Fire and Ice Depot District: Anticipation is building for the upcoming opening of the Fire and Ice Depot District. This dynamic project features a 160’ x 80’ pavilion and a 120’ x 60’ seasonal ice-skating rink, transforming the historic Depot Lot into a year-round gathering space with fire and water features, as well as an additional 175 parking spaces.



The study emphasizes that while these 277 communities represent less than 20% of Michigan’s municipalities, they account for 71% of the state’s population, underscoring that focused growth and controlled business costs are key to a thriving Michigan.



Beyond physical infrastructure, these investments serve as a catalyst for small business success. In the last year alone, the City of Howell has seen several new businesses open, supported by a downtown environment that attracts over 120,000 annual visitors. By pairing high-quality public spaces and infrastructure with business-friendly policies, the City provides local entrepreneurs with a built-in audience and the logistical support needed to thrive.



“Each year, we are proud to recognize cities and townships throughout Michigan that support business growth and entrepreneurship in their communities,” said Kari Kowalski, Assistant Director of iLabs.



The City of Howell remains committed to balancing its historic charm with modern innovation, ensuring it remains a five-star place to call home.



Bottom pic - Concrete being poured this past Thursday at Fire & Ice Depot District ice skating rink - marking what the City said is a “solid step that brings us closer to opening day”. Updates are available on the City’s website.



A release states "The City of Howell is a vibrant community in a beautiful lakefront setting. It is a first-rate city with a small-town feel, making it one of the best places to live, work, vacation, and retire. Howell has been recognized as one of the safest and most beautiful downtowns in the United States and has been voted “Best Main Street in America” twice by USA Today. The charm of the City of Howell, Michigan, is underpinned by its cherished heritage and thriving economy".



A link to the eCities homepage is provided.