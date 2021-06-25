Construction In Downtown Howell Paused For Balloonfest

Work on a construction project in downtown Howell will be paused this weekend for the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest.



Work has been progressing on the Clinton and National Street reconstruction project, which is taking place in the middle of downtown.



City Manager Erv Suida tells WHMI they’ll be taking a break from work and cleaning up the area so that people can enjoy all of the activities taking place.



Meanwhile, the City is also launching its new social district this Saturday during Balloonfest. It allows for outdoor alcohol consumption within a commons area located within designated social boundaries of the downtown that are mapped out and marked.



