City of Howell's Depot Lot / Fire & Ice Project Progressing

October 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The much-anticipated Fire & Ice Depot Lot Project is progressing along in the City of Howell.



The project will boast a prominent, outdoor “shed” or open-air pavilion that will house an ice-skating rink for winter, and a destination for downtown events. Restrooms, rentable space, concessions, lockers, and skate rentals are included – along with a high-end sound and lighting system. Three firepits are part of a gathering space; along with a playable, interactive fountain with lights – not to be confused with a “splash pad”. Those will all be ringed around the Historic Depot Museum. There are also significant parking upgrades and additions.



City Council met Monday night and Interim City Manager Kristi Troy gave an update on the project.



Troy told WHMI it’s moving forward rapidly and although they did have a delay in the very beginning, they’ve worked hard to get back on track. She said the weather has been outstanding, workers have been on site, materials are great, and they’ve allowed Saturday and Sunday work on the property to get it to a much faster completion than originally thought.



Troy noted that concrete recently went down and Walnut Street will be paved in the next couple of days. Parking Lot #10 is complete but unable to be parked on yet. Troy said they’re hoping to have it for future festivals and that will be approximately 175 spots by the end of the year and that was done on-time. She said the pavilion is also going up quickly and expeditiously, they’ve been on site visits to other communities with rinks and t, and they’re glad the weather is holding up.



There is no set time frame for a grand opening just yet.



Troy said they’re very excited about the project and anticipate it just as much as everyone else but they want to make sure it’s done right – adding unfortunately now they’re running into the weather and have to be careful of what can and can’t be done in freezing temperatures.



Weekly updates can be found on the City of Howell’s website. That link is provided.