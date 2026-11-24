High Resource Demand Facilities Ordinance Drafted In City Of Howell

November 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After alot of work and public input, an ordinance regulating high resource demand facilities - including data centers – is in final form for the City of Howell.



City Council met Monday night and approved introducing the new ordinance, which was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission after much input and revisions.



Mayor Nikolas Hertrich thanked the Planning Commission and everyone involved for their hard work and thorough review. He told WHMI “I’m pretty proud of the work we put into this – this is something where we took initiative as a Council and provided direction that we wanted to get this in place. It was drafted in a way that is looking out for the protections of the community, the residents, but we think it’s fair and stringent, but not stringent enough where we’re going to get sued so I’m very happy”.



Hertrich went on to say “It’s completely understandable that there’s a lot of interest in data centers - the demands, the requirements that they need to be operated. The City of Howell has not received any applications or anything that indicates there’s any interest in putting a data center here. We just want to be proactive so that if there ever was, we’ve got our ordinance in place to be protective of the residents and look out for our own best interests so we took the responsibility and put it on ourselves”.



The ordinance was discussed at four different open public meetings.



No one spoke during call to the public last night and there was a light audience. It was stated that extensive public comment was gathered and incorporated into the ordinance.



Planner Paul Montagno delivered a presentation last night to overview the ordinance, which doesn’t just cover data centers but high resource demand facilities and the proposed specific districts they would be allowed in. He noted there’s heavy industrial, smaller data centers could go in the light industrial district, and accessory data centers in Business 1 and 2/office district.



Montagno stated all must go through the PUD process to establish anything and there are “layers of safeguards”, with both Planning Commission and Council involved.



Montagno said a number of regulations were put in place to make sure they are not causing nuisances for neighbors due to vibrations or noise, and a requirement for developers to put together studies so they have clear understanding of what resources they would using like water and electricity – in addition to typical screening requirements.



Montagno referred to the ordinance it as “really high level” and a 30-page document. He stated “it will be a fairly arduous process any developer has to go through but we feel it’s fair, it’s reasonable, but it makes sure it does protect the community”.



Councilman Michael Gaitan-Flores questioned the percentage of lots that would actually qualify.



Montagno stated most are located to the south end of town, past Pepsi Co, but there aren’t a lot of vacant lots left and “it would be a 10-acre minimum so opportunities are limited but there are some”. An inventory of sites in the different industrial districts will be provided.



Gaitan-Flores also inquired about the prospect of a data center being located over at or by Motorsports Gateway based on community questions. It was clarified that there’s a phased-PUD governing the development but that does not mean it automatically qualifies for a data center to just be located there. Any project would have to go through a full PUD process again and go before Council.



Monday night’s action was only an introduction. The ordinance will next be up for final approval, likely at the next regular meeting.



The full ordinance can be viewed in the meeting packet. That link is provided.