City Of Howell Hosts 7th Annual Adopt-a-Family Fundraiser

December 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The “incredible generosity and community spirit demonstrated” through the City’s 7th Annual Adopt-a-Family Fundraiser is being highlighted by newly-elected Mayor Nikolas Hertrich.



It’s an annual tradition supported by City employees and members of the City Council.

This year’s fundraiser raised a total of $4,003.76 - allowing the City to provide meaningful support to five families and one individual in the community.



Through those collective efforts, recipients received gifts and essential household items will “make a real and lasting difference in their lives”.



Mayor Hertrich commented “Year after year, I am inspired by the compassion and dedication shown by our City employees and Council. The Adopt-a-Family Fundraiser reflects the heart of our community and our shared commitment to helping neighbors in need. Because of their generosity, families in our city will experience comfort, joy, and support when they need it most.”



The Adopt-a-Family Fundraiser has become a cherished annual tradition, bringing City staff and elected officials together in the spirit of giving. Participation continues to grow each year, reinforcing the City’s commitment not only to public service, but to community care beyond City Hall.



Mayor Hertrich extended his sincere gratitude to the staff and council who contributed, organized, and supported this year’s fundraiser. He said “These efforts remind us that when we come together, even small acts of kindness can create a big impact”.



In addition to supporting local families, the team also collected donations for the Livingston County Animal Shelter. Hertrich added “As a dog lover with four rescue pups, this cause is especially close to me and my wife”.



Photos: City of Howell / Kym Lockhart