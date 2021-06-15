City Of Howell Receives State Assessing Award

June 15, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell has received a Certificate of Achievement from the State Tax Commission.



The certificate acknowledges the City for receiving a perfect score on an audit and continued efforts to provide fair and equitable assessing.



Mayor Nick Proctor made the announcement during Monday night’s meeting that was held in person in City Council chambers. Proctor said he was very pleased to be recognized by the state assessing office with the Certificate of Achievement recognizing the City for receiving a perfect score on the 2020 Audit of Minimum Assessing Requirements or AMAR review – saying it was fantastic and marked yet another recognition for the City.



Proctor also announced what he described as “bittersweet news” in that Assessor Ashley Winstead had submitted her letter of resignation. He said the certificate of achievement award is a further testament to all of her good work – commenting that she’ll be moving up and has been offered a very good job with Meridian Township. Proctor said he was personally very sad to see Winstead leave but it was sweet in that she’s moving on to bigger and better things – adding it says a lot about the City’s recruitment and what they’re doing in mentoring people.



Council voted to approve a motion to accept Winstead’s resignation with deep regret and best wishes, which will be effective June 25th.