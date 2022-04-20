City Of Howell To Host 35th Arbor Day Celebration

April 20, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







The City of Howell is gearing up for its annual Arbor Day celebration.



City Council recently adopted a resolution in observance of Arbor Day.



The City will be observing 34 consecutive years as a Tree City USA Community and commemorating its 35th annual Arbor Day celebration during an event next week. It will feature various stations and trees will be planted. The 3rd-grade classes from Challenger Elementary will again be joining in the festivities along with the Police Department and Fire Authority.



DPS Director Matt Davies said the event is very educational but this year is kind of cool as it will mark the City’s 35th Arbor Day celebration. He said they’ll be celebrating the past 34 years and then performing the 35th ceremony, which will involve the planting of nine trees.



Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Manor commented the school kids come out and get some good hands-on experience and it’s always entertaining to watch them struggle with shovels and dirt while planting trees. He noted the value of trees, especially in a living environment, and said someday the kids can come back and see the trees they helped plant.



The Arbor Day event will be held April 29th at 10am at Scofield Park.



Officials say festivities are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.