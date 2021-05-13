Silver Lake Road Rehabilitation Project Contract Approved

May 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A contract has been approved for the Silver Lake Road Rehabilitation project in the City of Fenton.



Approximately 1.53 miles of Silver Lake Road will be resurfaced from the western City limits to Poplar Street. Work consists of milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter and ramp repair, guardrail ends, pedestrian signals, signage, and pavement markings.



The total project cost is estimated at $2.5 (m) million, with $1.9 (m) million awarded in state and federal funding. The City’s portion is $543,000. It is also responsible for engineering costs, which are not covered under the MDOT agreement.



Council met virtually Monday night and unanimously approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Lynn Markland to approve the MDOT contract for the project. Markland told Council that bids were received last Friday and came in under the engineering estimate. He noted that engineers are doing some work to see what the price would be if Council decides to add a couple of lanes to the road underneath the US-23 bridge. Markland added that if something is feasible, he’ll bring it forward to the council.



A formal start date isn’t known yet but Markland said it might be toward the end of June or the first part of July, noting they’ll hold a pre-construction meeting in a few weeks or so.



Additionally, Markland reported that the Shiawassee Street project is going really well and thinks paving will begin sometime next week. He clarified that nothing is set in stone and work is weather-dependent but if everything comes together it is possible the street could be open by the end of next week.