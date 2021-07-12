Caroline Street To Close For Bridge Maintenance In Fenton

July 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge maintenance work will force a street closure in the City of Fenton starting today.



The City advises that Caroline Street will be closed from River Street to Adelaide Street to allow for bridge maintenance where Caroline Street crosses the Shiawassee River.



The posted detour route will be Caroline Street to North Leroy to Silver Lake Road to Adelaide. The detour also works in reverse.



The contractor expects the project to be complete on July 25th.



The City of Fenton and the Michigan Department of Transportation awarded the maintenance work to C.A. Hull Construction in Commerce Township. Future work will repair two other city-owned bridges: South Leroy Street over the Shiawassee River and Torrey Road over the Shiawassee River.



Updates for all projects will be posted on the City's website. That link is provided below.