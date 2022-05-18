City Of Dexter Awarded Grant For Stream Cleanup & Monitoring

May 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local community has been awarded state grant funding for stream cleanups and monitoring efforts.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced $108,228 in grants to 23 local governments and non-profit organizations for stream cleanup and monitoring through the Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) Program.



Among the local governments selected to receive cleanup funding in 2022 include the City of Dexter at $979.



The annual grants are said to help foster local stewardship and a sense of community while providing valuable data used to protect Michigan’s waters.



Local governments often partner with non-profits or other volunteer organizations for the cleanups, which include the removal of trash and other manmade debris from streams and stream banks.



Three types of monitoring grants are available: startup grants get organizations started with learning and planning, implementation grants fund the first two years of official monitoring, and maintenance grants help organizations that are already monitoring replace equipment and continue their program.



The cleanup grant program began in 1998 and is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates that are available from the Secretary of State’s Office.



