City Council Races To Be Decided In South Lyon, Wixom, Fenton, & Grand Blanc

November 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are contested races and proposals on the ballot for voters in Oakland and Genesee Counties.



The following are some of interest to voters in the WHMI listening area, with complete election information in the provided links.





-Oakland County:



Both the South Lyon and Wixom City Council races are un-contested. Both incumbent mayors are running un-opposed, and there are three open council seats with three candidates on the ballot.



In South Lyon, incumbents Lori Mosier and Glenn Kivell are not running for re-election. Kivell retired after more than 30 years of serving the City.



On the Wixom City Council, incumbents Peter Sharpe and Thomas Rzeznik chose not to run for another term.



In the City of Wixom, a Charter Amendment Proposal is on the ballot. The official language is as follows:



“The City Charter was amended in 2023 to eliminate a gap between the term of office of a person appointed to fill a vacancy on City Council and when the person elected to City Council at the next regular election takes office. If adopted, the proposed change would require an election to fill the vacancy on City Council at the next regular City election instead of at the end of the unexpired term of the vacant office. Shall the amendment as proposed be adopted?”



In Milford Township, a Senior Services Replacement Millage is proposed. That official language states the following:



“Shall the Charter Township of Milford, Oakland County, Michigan replace the current 0.125 mill senior center millage, as reduced by the required rollbacks to 0.1194 mills, due to expire in 2025, with a levy of 0.225 mills ($0.225 per $1,000 of taxable value) upon the taxable real and personal property within the Township of Milford (including the Village of Milford), Oakland County, Michigan, for a period of ten years, 2025-2034, inclusive, and subject to authorized disbursements mandated by law, for the purposes of planning, coordinating, evaluating, and providing services to older persons, including the operation and maintenance of the Milford Senior Center, raising an estimated $317,897.77 in the first year the millage is levied?”



There are also bond proposals for both South Lyon and Novi Community Schools.







-Genesee County:



In the City of Fenton, longtime Mayor Sue Osborn and three Council incumbents are running un-opposed.



In the City of Grand Blanc, five candidates are running for three open Council seats. Incumbents Christopher Carr, Andrew Nyquist, and Norm Williams are being challenged by candidates Madeleine Doan and Danen Williams.