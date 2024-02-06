City Of Chelsea's Drinking Water In National Tasting Competition

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Chelsea’s drinking water has been voted best in Michigan and is now part of a competition to see if it’s ranked best in the nation.



The Great American Water Taste Test is put on by the National Rural Water Association (NRWA). The city’s water was voted the best tasting in Michigan last March, during the state Association’s 2023 annual conference.



The competition is done strictly for fun during the conferences and doesn’t rate safety or quality, with judges chosen at random each year.



Chelsea’s Water and Wastewater Superintendent Corey Davis told The Sun Times News that water samples are scored on clarity, aroma, and taste. The sample with the highest score in all categories wins the best tasting water in Michigan award.



The national conference is this week in Washington D.C. – with the taste test and a luncheon scheduled for Wednesday.



Photos: www.waymarking.com