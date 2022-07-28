Water Service Line Verification Program In City Of Brighton

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A contractor will be out starting early next month to verify water services lines throughout the City of Brighton.



Beginning August 1st, Underground Infrastructure Services LLC, a subcontractor for the City of Brighton, will begin water service line verification for 357 randomly-selected residential properties throughout the City.



The verification program is mandated by the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE.



Officials say the purpose of the program is to identify the type of material used for water service lines from the City’s water main to the home. Each verification needs to be excavated at the curb stop, the shutoff valve in the yard, located in the right-of-way.



The City advises the company will excavate the site, record the service line material type, and then restore the area. Letters have been sent to the properties that were selected for the project.



More information is available in the provided link. Those with questions are asked to contact the water department at 810-844-5115.