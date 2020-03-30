City Of Brighton Announces Trash Collection Limits

March 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The City of Brighton is advising of some refuse collection limitations for residents.



As a result of the COVID‐19 pandemic and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order, Waste Management will temporarily suspend some non‐essential services in the City of Brighton, effective Wednesday, April 1st. Services being suspended include bulk collection, yard waste collection and any extra trash bags or items that do not fit safely inside the trash or recycling containers. Officials ask that residents do not place any bulk items or yard waste bags or bundles at the curb as they will not be picked up. Additionally, the regularly‐scheduled spring clean‐up that is held in May will not take place this year.



The changes are in effect until further notice. The City of Brighton says it will continually update all residents with any changes.