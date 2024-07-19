City Of Brighton’s Streetscape Project Finalist For MML Award

July 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton’s downtown Streetscape project has been named a finalist for a Community Excellence Award.



The City announced that its transformative Streetscape Project has been selected as a finalist for the Michigan Municipal League’s (MML) prestigious Community Excellence Award. It’s one of four finalists competing for the prestigious award.



The City says the esteemed recognition underscores its “dedication to creating a vibrant and welcoming downtown that significantly enhances the quality of life for its residents, businesses, and visitors”.



The Streetscape Project, a key initiative aimed at revitalizing and beautifying Brighton’s downtown area, brought about numerous improvements. It includes widened sidewalks for ADA accessibility, upgraded lighting, enhanced landscaping, the addition of a fire pit, and more. A press release states “It not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the downtown but also promotes social interaction and economic vitality, making Brighton an even more desirable place to live, work, and visit”.



City Manager Gretchen Gomolka said “We are deeply honored to be named a finalist for the Michigan Municipal League’s Community Excellence Award. This nomination reflects the hard work and collaborative spirit of our city staff, local businesses, and community members. The Streetscape Project is a testament to our shared vision of a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly downtown that serves as the heart of our community.”



The Michigan Municipal League’s annual Community Excellence Award celebrates outstanding municipal projects that demonstrate innovation, collaboration, and positive community impact.



As a finalist, the City of Brighton stands among Michigan’s leading municipalities dedicated to fostering community well-being through forward-thinking initiatives.



Other communities in the running include Grandville, Houghton, and Oak Park.



Judging for the Community Excellence Award will take place from September 11-13th on Mackinac Island, during the MML’s Annual Convention.



More information is available in the provided link.