Main Street Closure Wednesday In City Of Brighton

February 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists are being advised of street closures that will impact traffic this week in the City of Brighton.



It’s part of the City’s ongoing Streetscape Project. Tomorrow, work will be done at the intersection of Main and N. First Street. That will require westbound Main Street to be closed from Hyne to N. First Street from 7am to approximately noon. North First Street will also be closed to through traffic. The westbound Main detour will be Hyne to Washington to S. Third Street to Main Street and the North First Street detour will be Walnut to North Fourth to Main Street. There will be detour signs set up for vehicles to follow.



The City further advises that on Wednesday, Main Street will be closed from Grand River to First Street.



The only traffic allowed in downtown on Main Street will be vehicles turning right off North First Street, moving westbound. All other traffic will need to follow posted detour signs.



As for other aspects of the project, additional special road signage is expected to be delivered this week. Hydrant, valves and gap connections are planned, with an estimated 14 business days of work. Once all main connections have been made, pressure and bacteria testing will be performed, which usually takes about a week.



Complete project updates are available on the City of Brighton’s website. That link is provided.