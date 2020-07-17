City Of Brighton To Explore Outdoor Social Districts

July 17, 2020

Despite some concerns, the Brighton City Council is proceeding with getting more information about how to potentially implement “social districts”.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation July 1st that allows bars and restaurants to sell cocktails-to-go and expand social districts to allow for more outdoor seating and areas for people to safely congregate while practicing physical distancing. That was the same day the Governor signed an executive order closing indoor service at bars throughout most of lower Michigan to protect progress made against COVID-19, noting recent outbreaks tied to bars. Whitmer said bars could still offer outdoor seating and use creative methods like cocktails-to-go in hopes of bringing numbers down.



The Brighton City Council met virtually on Thursday night. Staff noted there is definitely interest out there amongst merchants and was looking for direction on how to proceed. Council was somewhat split with opinions but ultimately voted to proceed with exploring the legal, physical and practical implementation of the law. Issues with enforcement, staff time and larger concerns were raised. Staff noted the parameters of a larger social district would need to be identified, which would have commons areas within it where alcohol could be sold for open consumption in that area. It was stated a commons area must abut two liquor licensed establishments – which have to apply for permit from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and then seek Council approval.



Councilman Jon Emaus commented several businesses are interested and they owe it to them to examine the possibility, despite the concerns, to see if something like this could be constructed and presented in a controlled fashion. Emaus stressed he has faith in their police and citizens having personal responsibility – saying he doesn’t think exploring something like this would make Brighton become some sort of Mardi Gras free-for-all with people throwing up and urinating in the streets.



Councilman Jim Bohn was the lone member opposed, saying he felt it was a waste of time and will cause more problems than its worth as it encourages additional open alcohol in the streets and opens up a can of worms. Bohn said his concerns are for the public health and safety of residents and businesses and found it interesting that during a public health crisis, the Governor and Legislature would approve bills that promote more drinking as an economic tool to help bars and restaurants.



Police Chief Rob Bradford commented he did have concerns about time limits and sees the potential for issues and drinking and driving. He added they would have to have officers there and he doesn’t want to become the “common area” police.