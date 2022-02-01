City Of Brighton Declares Snow Emergency

February 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm that forecasters are saying could be one of the biggest snowfalls on record.



The City has put a snow emergency into effect due to the winter storm watch this week. The emergency will be in effect from 12am Wednesday through 5pm Friday.



When a snow emergency is in effect, there is no on‐street parking allowed along all streets in the City of Brighton. Officials say all vehicles parked on any City street will be towed by authorization of the Police Chief after all reasonable attempts are made to inform the vehicle owner. The owner(s) are responsible for all related fees. Anyone with questions is asked to contact dps@brightoncity.org or 810‐225‐8001.



A winter storm watch is in effect for the local listening area and the region from late tonight through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible with total accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible.