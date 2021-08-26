Sidewalk Trip Hazards To Be Removed In City Of Brighton

August 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Sidewalk and curb repairs are taking place throughout the City of Brighton as part of annual programs.



For the past several years, a contractor has been hired to make sidewalk repairs, which involves removal and replacement throughout the City where trip hazards exist. The program costs around $100,000 annually.



An update in the Brighton Bulletin says work typically lasts only a few days on any given road and has relatively minimal impact on homeowners and pedestrians. The contractor will likely have to install temporary “No Parking” signs on the road in the areas they’re working. The City advises driveways will typically remain available for use unless the needed repairs need to be in line with the driveway itself. If that’s the case, then the City contacts the homeowner. Pedestrian access is maintained, although detours may occasionally be posted.



Sidewalks within the public right-of-way will be included in the program and the necessary repairs will be made by the City at no additional cost to the property owners. Sidewalks on private property or adjacent to private streets are not included in the program.



The City also has a curb ramp replacement program, which is the section of concrete that connects the sidewalk to the roadway and provides pedestrians a location to cross the roadway. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has multiple requirements for these ramps, which the City is obligated to follow. Curb ramps will continue to be upgraded in conjunction with any road construction or resurfacing projects on roads adjacent to ramps.



With both the sidewalk repair and replace program and the curb ramp upgrades, the City says all disturbed lawn and grass areas will be restored and reseeded by the contractor and re-inspected after the project to make sure turf has established.