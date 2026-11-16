City Of Brighton Task Forces Examining Facility Needs, Parking

November 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton has implemented two task forces to examine parking and the future of some outdated facilities.



Councilman Bill Albert sits on both and delivered a report last week’s Council meeting.



The first is a Bathroom/Pavilion Task Force comprised of the City Manager, Community Development, DPS, Albert, and two other Council members.



Albert reported the two public bathrooms and seating area by the Imagination Station are relatively run down and the group did a tour and walked around facilities. He said they’re basically brainstorming what they would like to see in the future whether it be expanded bathrooms, improved seating, space for DPS to store equipment etc.



Albert said he felt the general agreement was that they would not be able to do any repair of the current bathroom facility, which would be more costly, and it would likely need to be a tear-down and replacement as it’s likely beyond repair at this point.



Albert reported he would like to see the topic brought back to council for a broader discussion either this year or in the new year, to get a better idea if this is something they would like to explore, get possible costs, and gather general input.



The second task force created is related to parking and also met this month. It consists of Albert and two other Council members, two Planning Commission members and two Downtown Development Authority members.



Albert reported it was an extensive, roughly 2-hour meeting with a lot of frank discussion – saying it’s a difficult topic because there is no one-size-fix-all solution. He noted they discussed time-restricted parking, paid parking, a parking structure, employee parking…“we left no stone unturned”.



Albert said there was a survey sent out to business owners downtown trying to get a good idea of what the employee parking needs look like downtown. He said the plan is to get a good baseline idea of what that looks like and then go from there.



Albert added that he thought it was a good first meeting and expects the task force will meet again once they get those results and continue to explore alternatives.



Photo: Google Street View