Road Projects Start Monday In City of Brighton

September 26, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com



Motorists should plan for some traffic interruptions in the City of Brighton next week.



Beginning on Monday, there will be two locations where construction projects will cause lane closures and traffic shifts. The first is on Main Street at the BECC building. Officials say a contractor needs to tie into the City’s water main for upgrades at the sports fields. That will require the eastbound lane of Main Street to be closed, with traffic being shifted to the middle turn lane. The westbound traffic lane will remain open. The work will begin at 7am Monday and is anticipated to last until 4pm.



As for the other project, the City advises that Consumers Energy will be replacing sidewalk on the west side of Grand River due to their ongoing work to repair a gas main last month. The far right lane of eastbound/southbound Grand River will be closed from Orndorf Drive to Cross Street. That work is expected to last Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. The City will provide updates if there are any changes to the schedule.



Officials ask that motorists drive with caution for the safety of other drivers, pedestrians and the contractors working in the construction zones.