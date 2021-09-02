Gas Leak Forces Evacuations In City Of Brighton

September 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A gas leak forced some resident evacuations, road closures and detours this afternoon in the area of an ongoing street reconstruction project in the City of Brighton.



City crews, Consumers Energy and the Brighton Area Fire Department were all on scene. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Evans tells WHMI at approximately 1:50pm, a 4-inch gas main at the northeast corner of Main Street and North 5th Street was struck by a crew working on the northwest subdivision infrastructure and paving project.



Main Street was shut down in both directions from 3rd Street to 6th Street and 20 residences had to be evacuated. Evans says Consumers Energy had the flow of gas shut off by 3pm and all residences were cleared for re-entry. Main Street re-opened at 4pm.