EGLE Conducts Routine Sampling In Brighton

May 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State environmental officials took samples from an area with known contamination as part of a construction project in the City of Brighton.



This spring, the City kicked off a three-year project to upgrade all streets in the Northwest Neighborhood. Work includes the replacement of all water and sewer mains, the installation of a storm sewer system, curb and gutter, replacement of driveway approaches, installation of sidewalks, removal and replacement of street trees, and the complete rehabilitation of the roadways.



The first phase includes North 5th, 6th, and 7th Streets, and portions of State and Chestnut Streets. Sanitary sewer work was finished north of State Street this week and water testing on the new pipes began Wednesday on 6th, 7th, and State Street.



The City is maintaining a construction project page, which noted that City staff met onsite with EGLE yesterday to review dewatering needs just outside of a known Trichloroethylene (TCE) groundwater plume. The state has been monitoring the plume emanating from the property located at 525 North Fifth Street. Elevated levels of TCE were identified years ago in the groundwater. The area is roughly from Dillon to State Street to Brighton Road.



Although there are no immediate concerns, per EGLE, discharge samples will be taken three times per day for signs of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) throughout dewatering activities expected to last two to three weeks. The City update says additional steps will be taken per EGLE guidance should a need arise, noting risks related to VOCs are primarily through vapor intrusion into indoor spaces.



A link to the project page and more information is provided.



Photos: City of Brighton.