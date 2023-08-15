Re-Opening of Main Street in Downtown Brighton Delayed

August 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The re-opening of a large portion of Main Street has been delayed due to weather.



The road is attentively slated to re-open next week in the City of Brighton as part of the ongoing Streetscape project. An updated press release about the new target opening date is attached.



The Downtown Development Authority said it’s a pivotal moment in the transformation of the downtown area as a substantial section of Main Street's principal shopping district has been revitalized - resulting in the anticipated reopening of Main Street from Grand River to Hyne Street.



The re-opening of Main Street was supposed to occur on Wednesday, August 16; however, due to inclement weather, the date was pushed into the following week.



The DDA says visitors and residents will be able to traverse that section of Main Street while enjoying an enhanced vehicular and pedestrian thoroughfare.



DDA Chairman Tim Corrigan said that while additional streetscape work still remains, having such a large portion of Main Street open to traffic and pedestrians will bring relief to business owners along Main Street.



Steve Pilon owns the Mexican restaurant El Arbol off west Main Street and said he feels the Streetscape Project will provide a welcome benefit to business owners, residents and visitors over time.



Pilon commented in a release that "One benefit being, people with limited mobility and disabilities will now have accessibility to all of the shops, restaurants, and additional green spaces without the fear of something happening because of the previous aging streets and sidewalks. We will now have the proper ‘stage’ to host our community events with the atmosphere and appeal to attract larger gatherings and to showcase how amazing Brighton truly is!”



The re-opening of the large portion of Main Street marks the completion of Phase 1 of the Streetscape Project. Remaining phases are focused on landscaping, electrical, and the Mill Pond Park – which are expected to reach completion by November. The Main Street roadway and sidewalks will remain fully accessible during that time.