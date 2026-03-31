New Senior Living Facility Coming To City Of Brighton

March 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new senior housing community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care has gained some needed approvals in the City of Brighton.



Cedarhurst of Brighton would total three stories and consist of 149-units on an 11.5-acre site at the corner of Nemco Way and Holloway Drive – in the Brighton Towne Square development where MJR Theaters is located.



133-apartment units would be housed in a single structure for independent living, assisted living and memory care; along with 16 independent living cottages, and a main community building roughly 133,000-square-feet. A full sidewalk plan is included, with connections to the larger development. It’s designed for single senior citizens or couples.



City Council met recently and unanimously passed a motion to grant approval of the site plan and rezoning from office research to PUD or planned unit development - contingent on an approved land division and development agreement.



The project comes from St. Louis-based Dover Companies. Representative Nick Dwyer stated they own/operate/develop around 50 such facilities across the United States and are looking to expand their footprint in Michigan – with Brighton being their first such project.



Dwyer said there’s a huge need for this type of housing in the area based on age demographics and statistics show demand will only continue to grow exponentially – adding the project would be a “much-needed asset to the community”.



The estimated total project cost is listed $53 (m) million. It was stated the project would generate around 60 quality full and part-time jobs with annual payroll exceeding $2.5 (m) million; an anticipated $30 (m) million in construction value overall (labor + materials); and over 180 construction jobs.



A public hearing was held, during which an attorney representing nearby Independence Village raised some concerns.



The attorney cited PUD criteria that proposed developments should not result in an unreasonable economic impact on surrounding properties - saying this would put a competing business in the exact same space directly next door. The attorney said the independent living component doesn’t seem to be necessary, stating his client is 88% full.



It was stated during the meeting the Planning Commission previously reviewed all of the criteria and the project will be a good addition to the very diverse larger development and amenities. As for the nearby other independent living facility, one member likened it to one fast-food restaurant opening across from another. Further, it was noted that there is ample water and sewer capacity for the project.





Some numbers provided by the applicant regarding Senior Housing Demand are below:

- Age 75+ Population Growth Rate over next five years: 23%

- Average year built of existing senior housing product: 2002

- Current Independent Living Unmet Demand: 119

- Current Assisted Living Unmet Demand: 115

- Current Memory Care Unmet Demand: 108



A memo shows the project schedule calls for groundbreaking this spring, construction complete in spring of 2028, and the project being fully leased and operational by summer of 2029.