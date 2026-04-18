City Of Brighton Celebrates Earth Day With Cleanup & Tree Planting Events

April 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton invites community members to participate in its upcoming Earth Day and Arbor Day events next Friday, April 24th – offering meaningful opportunities to support and enhance the local environment.



The day will begin with a Millpond cleanup from 8:30am to 11am. Volunteers are asked to meet at Brighton City Hall, 200 N. First Street, at 8:30am.



Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance to assist with planning efforts. The sign-up sheet is available via the provided link.



Later in the day, the City will host its annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at 1:00pm at Fairview Cemetery, located at 1001 Flint Road.



This year’s ceremony “reflects the City’s continued commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and preserving the natural beauty of the community.”



Attendees will also have the opportunity to take home a sapling to plant.



City Manager Gretchen Gomolka said “These events are a great way for community members of all ages to come together, take pride in our shared spaces, and make a lasting impact. Whether helping clean up the Millpond or planting a tree at home, every effort contributes to a healthier, greener Brighton.”



Community members of all ages are welcome to participate in one or both events. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor work.