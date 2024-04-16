City of Brighton Announces 21st Annual Arbor Day Celebration

April 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton has announced its 21st annual Arbor Day celebration.



The ceremony will be held at the Fairview Cemetery off Flint Road next Friday at 1pm.



The City says Arbor Day symbolizes the community's enduring commitment to environmental conservation and the preservation of its natural heritage.



This year's ceremony features a tree planting ceremony and the reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation by Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive tree seedlings as part of ongoing efforts to promote environmental stewardship among residents.



All members of the public are welcome to join in commemorating the occasion.



The City added it takes great pride in announcing its recognition as a 2023 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The acknowledgment, given in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters, underscores Brighton's steadfast dedication to urban forest management practices.



For additional information, inquiries, or concerns regarding the Arbor Day celebration, direct correspondence to the Department of Public Services at dps@brightoncity.org or at (810) 225-8001.