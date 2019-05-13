Citizen Input Sought For Milford Village Parks Survey

The Village of Milford is encouraging residents and visitors to complete a short parks and recreation master plan survey.



The Parks & Recreation Commission is in the process of updating the Village's 5-Year Parks & Recreation Master Plan. As part of this effort, the Commission is seeking input from residents and other park users. The Village has six parks within its boundaries including Central Park, which is located on the banks of the Huron River. Among others is Hubbell Pond Park, which is the site of the YMCA, Library, and a trail system that runs from Commerce Road all the way to Kensington Park on South Milford Road. Officials say they would like to know what is important to residents, families and visitors and the short survey should only take about five minutes to complete. Survey responses will be included in the final document.



Anyone with questions should contact the Village of Milford at 248-684-1515. All surveys are confidential and anonymous. The link is provided. (JM)