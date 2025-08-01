Citing Lack of MI School Aid Budget, Howell Urges All Families to Apply for Free Meals

August 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools is urging all families, regardless of income, to apply for the Schools Meals, Education Benefits, and Summer EBT.



In a post on Facebook, HPS writes:



The Michigan School Aid Budget has not been finalized yet, which means it is still unclear whether schools meals will remain free for all students this year.



To make sure your child does not miss out, and to help our schools secure essential state and federal funding, we are asking ALL families to complete the Schools Meals, Education Benefits, and Summer EBT Application.



According to the district, the School Meals, Education Benefits and Summer EBT Application collects information needed to ensure the school receives state and federal funding for education programs. Without this information the district could lose important state funding for educational programs that our students are entitled to.



These supplemental grants and programs have the potential to offer supports and services for our students including, but not limited to:



Instructional staff (ex. Reading Interventionists, Math Tutors, Academic & Behavior Aids)

Teaching supplies and materials

Counselors and Social Workers

School Nurses

Professional Learning for staff

Parent and Community engagement supplies and activities

Technology



The application determines eligibility of a student or household. The total count of eligible students is used to determine the funding amounts that will be made available to a school. The more forms returned the better. All information is kept confidential.



Based on the information you gave on your School Meals and Summer EBT Application, your child may qualify for other programs such as:



Summer EBT

Pay to play or Pay to Participate

Programs that provide food support

Programs that provide field trip support

Programs that provide school supplies or assist with school fees

Programs that provide holiday support

Potential household support for cable and internet



If you have any questions, please contact foodservice@howellschools.com or call (517) 540-8347.



Click the link below for more information.