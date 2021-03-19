Grant Program Targets Financially Struggling Municipalities

March 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Grants are being made available for financially distressed cities, villages and townships.



The Michigan Department of Treasury says municipalities experiencing financial struggles can now apply for a grant to help fund special projects and free up tax dollars for important services. Applications are now being accepted for the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program.



All cities, villages and townships experiencing at least one condition of “probable financial distress” as outlined in the Local Financial Stability and Choice Act are eligible to apply for up to $2 million. A total of $2.5 million in funding is available for the state Treasury Department to award through the program for the 2021 fiscal year. Grant funding may be used to pay for specific projects or services that move a community toward financial stability.



Preference will be given to applications from municipalities that meet one or more of the following criteria: a financial emergency has been declared in the past 10 years, an approved deficit elimination plan for the general fund is currently in place, two or more conditions indicating “probable financial distress” currently exists, the fund balance of the general fund has been declining over the past five years, and the fund balance is less than 3% of the general fund revenues. Due to requirements outlined under state law, school districts are not eligible for funds from the grant program.



Municipalities interested in applying for an award must submit applications to the state Treasury Department by 11:59pm on Monday, May 17th.



For more information or to download an application, those interested can visit www.michigan.gov/revenuesharing. A link is provided.