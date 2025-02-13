Wixom Company Awarded State "Circular Economy Grant"

February 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Wixom company is among those selected to receive funding to advance the reuse, repair, and recovery of materials and grow markets for recycled materials.



Thirty projects from the public, private, and non-profit sectors will share $5.6 (M) million in Circular Economy Grants to advance recycling and develop Michigan’s circular supply chains.



The 30 grant recipients represent urban, rural, and suburban areas throughout Michigan’s two peninsulas.



Among them include Cirba Solutions, located on Holtz Drive in Wixom. It received $193,155 to install an automated battery sorting line using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve the efficiency and economics of battery recycling - ultimately increasing battery recycling and processing capacity to return critical materials to the domestic supply chain.



The Circular Economy Grants are funded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE as part of NextCycle Michigan. It’s an accelerator program advancing innovative business and community solutions to build Michigan’s circular economy, minimize waste, and increase recycling.



The grants range from $50,000 to $250,000 and will support the development of supply chains in Michigan involving waste material streams through material reuse, repair, remanufacturing, recycling, organics recovery, composting, and increasing markets for recovered materials.



Matt Flechter, recycling markets specialist with EGLE, said “The Circular Economy Grants fund innovation and collaboration to reimagine the reuse and recycling of materials. Through programs like NextCycle and accompanying grants, Michigan is progressing toward the goal of a 30% recycling rate by 2029. Michigan’s economy and our environment both benefit when we attract and grow innovative businesses like these.”



Applications came from across the state, plus a few out-of-state entities, "demonstrating overwhelming interest and need for solutions to address otherwise wasted materials". In all, 71 applicants requested more than $12 million.



Information about all of the grant recipients is available in the provided link.