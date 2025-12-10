“Cinnamom Bandit” Charged In Recent Break-Ins At Grand Blanc Bakery

December 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Burton man has been charged with breaking into a local bakery and stealing cinnamon rolls, drinks, and money from a cash register on three separate occasions over the past several weeks.



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged 19-year-old William Quron Knott with three counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison; two counts of malicious destruction of property valued between $1,000 and $20,000, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison; and one count of resisting and obstructing police, a two-year felony.



According to evidence from the investigative reports submitted by the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Knott first broke into the Cinnamom Bakery located on South Saginaw Street on November 16th. He did so again on December 3rd and December 6th.



Shortly after the bakery’s alarm system alerted police of a break-in after the last incident, a team of responding officers from Grand Blanc Township and City, Burton, and the Michigan State Police were able to locate, apprehend, and arrest the suspect who was later identified as Knott.



Police utilized a ground search, drone surveillance, and an MSP helicopter in their search for the break-in suspect. Knott was located in the backyard of a neighboring home not too far from the bakery.



One of the items located on Knott’s person after his arrest included a handwritten note which contained the words “Cinnamom Bandit.”



Knott will be arraigned on the charges in 67th District Court.



The second pictured photo is from Cinnamom’s Facebook page, accompanied by the following:



“Three Strikes and you're OUT! Last night the police finally caught the intruder who has been terrorizing our business and others! We are so thankful for EVERYONE of you who have reached out and supported us and sent in tips to take this "cinnamon roll bandit" down. Today is a good day!”



The link is provided.



Main Photo: Google Street View