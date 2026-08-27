Cinnaholic in Brighton Closed Until Further Notice Due to Kitchen Fire

August 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A popular baked goods spot in Brighton will be closed until further notice after a kitchen fire Thursday morning.



Deputy Fire Chief Brian Siriani said crews were called to Cinnaholic in the Brookside Mall off Grand River around 8:15 a.m.



"There was minimal fire damage, more smoke and water damage from the sprinkler and suppression efforts," he told WHMI News. "There was one other business damaged. I believe it was a dance company, with some minor water damage."



Siriani said Cinnaholic had not yet opened when the fire broke out, so no customers were inside. However, one employee was treated at the scene.



"We had one patient with smoke inhalation and minor burns to her upper body area. Our partners at Livingston County EMS treated and released the patient."



Green Oak Township Fire provided mutual aid. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.



The owners of Cinnaholic Brighton posted the following message on social media:



"We’re grateful that everyone is safe and appreciate the support, patience and understanding from our community while we assess the situation and determine next steps.



"We’ll share updates here as soon as we have more information. Thank you for supporting Cinnaholic."



Photos courtesy of Livingston County Fire Buffs.