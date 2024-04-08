Cinderella’s Closet Prom Boutique Opens at LACASA Collection

April 8, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Cinderella’s Closet Prom Boutique is opening Monday at the LACASA Collection in Livingston County.



High school students can shop from a variety of formal attire in a variety of sizes and styles. The prom boutique runs for a week at the LACASA Center’s charity resale store in Howell.



LACASA Collection hosts the eco-friendly event semi-annually for high school teens during homecoming and prom seasons. Brand-new and gently-loved gowns, dresses and suits are offered all for just $25. All proceeds from the event benefit programs for teens at LACASA.



The formalwear featured during the boutique is donated by individuals and retail businesses from the community in support of providing special occasion attire for teens at an affordable price.



People who are interested in donating formalwear for Cinderella's Closet, now or throughout the year, can contact Snedcor's Green Earth Cleaners at the links below.





Cinderella's Closet runs Monday through Saturday 10am to 6pm, and Sunday 11am to 4pm.



The LACASA Collection is at 120 Highland Road in Howell, in the Crossroads/Kroger Plaza.