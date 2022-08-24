Cinderella's Closet Open To Local Students Through Saturday

August 24, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local high school students once again have the opportunity to find a classy outfit for homecoming without breaking the bank.



Cinderella’s Closet is a boutique that offers local high school students a chance to buy formalwear for $25.



The boutique is open all week through Saturday at the LACASA Collection resale store located in the Kroger/Crossroads Town Center in Howell. The boutique will run during store hours, from 10am to 6pm.



Students will have the opportunity to browse a variety of formalwear while also taking advantage of discounts on accessories and shoes throughout the store.



Cinderella’s Closet helps raise awareness among teen shoppers about self-esteem, self-respect and healthy relationships. Funds raised from the boutique stay local and provide education to area students about interpersonal violence and healthy relationships.



Scholarships are available, and shoppers may discreetly ask the attendant at the cashier counter for scholarship information.



The Closet is reserved for students only, who will be asked to present school IDs at check out.