Cinderella’s Closet Returns To Help Local Students Shine At Homecoming

September 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Homecoming season is right around the corner and LACASA's popular pop-up boutique is returning.



Cinderella’s Closet helps local high school students find stylish, gently loved formalwear at prices families can actually afford.



To accommodate earlier Homecomings at some of the Livingston County schools, LACASA is hosting Cinderella’s Closet on September 2-3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again September 17-20.



Students can shop $25 gowns, dresses, and suits, along with deeply discounted shoes and accessories to complete their Homecoming look. Every purchase also supports LACASA’s vital services for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.



More than a shopping event, Cinderella’s Closet creates a welcoming and uplifting experience where students are surrounded by encouraging messages, guidance for making healthy choices, and supportive adults who want every student to feel confident and celebrated.



“In a time when families continue to feel the strain of rising costs, Cinderella’s Closet helps ensure that Homecoming can be a special experience without becoming a financial burden,” said LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt. “Every student deserves the opportunity to feel confident and celebrated. When students shop at Cinderella’s Closet, they’re not only finding something they love to wear - they’re also helping support hope and healing for children and families in our community.”



Donations are still needed to help stock Cinderella’s Closet.



LACASA is especially in need of short dresses suitable for Homecoming, as well as other gently loved formalwear, shoes, and accessories.



Community members can drop off donations at LACASA Collection’s Donation Station Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or contact Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners for pickup and cleaning services.



Donated formalwear is given a second life, helping make Homecoming more affordable for local students while reducing textile waste.



Cinderella’s Closet is open to high school students only, and a valid student ID is required. A limited number of formalwear scholarships are available; students may inquire with staff or volunteers on site.



This year’s Homecoming pop-up boutique will be located at Kensington Valley Outlets, in a storefront just down from LACASA Collection, next to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Outlet.



As an added bonus, shoppers will receive a 25% off coupon for shoes and accessories at LACASA Collection to complete their look.



Volunteers are still needed to help set up, staff, and take down the boutique. Those interested can email Volunteering@lacasacenter.org.