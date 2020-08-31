Cinderella’s Closet Homecoming Boutique Canceled

August 31, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A semi-annual prom and homecoming boutique for high school girls has canceled the fall event due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.



Cinderella’s Closet, sponsored by LACASA Center, is an eco-friendly shopping experience that typically offers students a chance to buy special occasion dresses at vintage prices while helping charity. All gowns and party dresses are $25 and proceeds stay local and go to LACASA.



LACASA is a local nonprofit organization that provides help and hope for victims of abuse. Cinderella’s Closet aims to raise awareness among teen shoppers about self-esteem, self-respect and forming positive relationships.



LACASA’s Youth Prevention Educator Cassie Glover said they regret that they are unable to host Cinderella’s Closet this homecoming season but they are looking forward to opening for the 2021 prom season at a new location.



LACASA is currently re-imagining the event, which will move into a yet-to-be-determined space next year. The boutique’s long-time host, Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners in Brighton, has changed its business model to “pick-ups and deliveries only” and thus closed storefronts in Brighton and Howell. Glover said although Snedicor’s will no longer be hosting the event, it has agreed to continue to pick-up dress donations for Cinderella’s Closet.



Glover said they’re grateful to Snedicor’s owner, Jim Gilligan, for his many years of not only hosting Cinderella’s Closet, but for providing space year-round to store hundreds of Cinderella’s Closet gowns. She added he has always gone above and beyond to make it possible for high school students to find affordable dresses to wear to their memorable school dances.



To donate dresses for Cinderella’s Closet, the public can schedule a pick-up by calling Snedicor’s at 810-227-4330 or emailing them at info@snedicors.com. For updates on the boutique, follow Livingston County—Cinderella’s Closet on Facebook and Instagram, or visit lacasacenter.org.