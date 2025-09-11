Cinderella’s Closet Returns For Homecoming With Special Guest

September 11, 2025

LACASA's Cinderella’s Closet is back with its Homecoming pop-up boutique – offering area students an opportunity to find their dream dress or dapper suit without the sticker shock.



The non-profit is rolling out the red carpet to help high school students look and feel amazing for their big dance - with all proceeds supporting vital teen prevention and education programs at LACASA.



The boutique features hundreds of donated choices in a wide range of colors, sizes, and styles, and is a smart, sustainable choice - giving garments a second chance at a night out.



Sponsored by LACASA, Cinderella’s Closet is also an opportunity to raise awareness among teens about self-esteem, self-respect, and healthy relationships, and to share empowerment messages that encourage independent decision-making when attending special celebrations.



All formalwear (dresses as well as suits) is priced at $25.



Only high school students can shop Cinderella’s Closet and will be required to show a student ID.



Limited formalwear scholarships are available by speaking with the project leader on duty.





Cinderella’s Closet hours are as follows:



Thursday, September 11 & Friday, September 12: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 13 & Sunday September 14: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 18 & Friday, September 19: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 20 & Sunday September 21: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.





To make things even more magical, LACASA says it is thrilled to welcome Miss Michigan 2025, Hannah Palmer, who will join Cinderella’s Closet on the final day, Sunday, September 21st, from 1 to 4pm. A proud Brighton High School alumna, Hannah will be on-site with her crown and sash to meet students, take photos, and celebrate the power of giving back.



LACASA Director of Social Change Sara Lewis “We are so excited to welcome Hannah, who has been a tremendous spokesperson for mental health issues through her own nonprofit, the Sunflower Project. Her advocacy aligns perfectly with this event, which is all about making sure every teen can shine with confidence and have a fantastic homecoming, all while helping to build a safer and healthier community for their generation.”



All shoppers at Cinderella’s Closet will receive a coupon to purchase discounted shoes and accessories to complete their Homecoming look at LACASA Collection, also located at Kensington Valley Outlets (next to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store).



Anyone interested in helping out with Cinderella’s Closet should email Volunteering@lacasacenter.org.