Cinderella's Closet Expanding Availability

February 17, 2019

The LACASA Center is extending the dates for their pop-up boutique that offers high school girls from all around to look like a million bucks at prom without spending a fortune.



Cinderella’s Closet is an eco-friendly opportunity that gives student shoppers the chance to buy prom dresses at vintage prices while helping out a good cause. All gowns and party dresses will be on sale for $25 with proceeds going to LACASA. Community Education Director Nicole Matthews-Creech said Cinderella’s Closet has a way raising awareness in teen shoppers about self-esteem and self-respect. She recognized that while sometimes dress shopping can be amazing, sometimes it can be the “most stressful thing ever.” The 600 dresses available will provide a lot of options for the girls.



The first two weekends for the boutique will be February 28 - March 1, and March 7 - 9 at Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners in Brighton. Then, on the weekends of March 14-16 and March 21-23, 200 dresses will be made available at the LACASA Collection in Howell. 20% off coupons will be available at both locations to be used at the Howell store.



Dress scholarships are also available, and shoppers may discreetly ask the attendant at the cashier counter for details, with no vetting to be done. The Closet is for students only, and as such, a school ID will be asked for at check-out. (MK)