Cinderella's Closet Changing Location

July 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A popular boutique that helps students dress to the nines without breaking their wallets is changing locations for 2021.



Cinderella’s Closet Boutique gives Livingston County students the opportunity to browse hundreds of gowns and accessories like jewelry, handbags and shoes in front of their school’s homecoming dance. The event provides an eco-friendly option for students to buy a dress at vintage prices, while helping a charity. All gowns are party dresses are just $25, with proceeds going to the LACASA Center. LACASA is a local nonprofit that provides help and hope for victims of abuse.



Traditionally, the boutique has been run out of Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners in Brighton, but this year’s event will see it relocating to LACASA’s resale store, in Howell, the LACASA Collection. The homecoming boutique will run from August 19th through the 28th, during store hours. A special “Love Yourself Empowerment Weekend” will take place the final two days and feature exclusive offers and experiences for teen shoppers. The LACASA Collection is located in the Kroger/Crossroads Town Center at 120 W. Highland Avenue in Howell.



Dress scholarships are available, and shoppers may discreetly ask an attendant or cashier for scholarship information. Cinderella’s Closet is reserved for students only, and a school ID will be asked for at checkout.



Though Snedicor’s is no longer hosting the event, they are continuing their support of the boutique and will pick up dress donations and clean the donated dresses at no charge. Community members interested in donating a gently-loved party dress or gown can schedule a pick up at www.snedicors.com, or by calling 1-517-546-1020.