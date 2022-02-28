Cinderella's Closet Opening For Prom-Bound Students

February 28, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The LACASA Center will once again host Cinderella’s Closet for area high school students who want to look like a million bucks for prom without spending a fortune.



Save the date for the re-opening of the prom boutique that will give students a chance to shop for formalwear, shoes, and accessories for the big spring dance. Formerly held at Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners, Cinderella’s Closet is now being hosted at LACASA Collection resale store, in the Kroger/Crossroads Town Center at 120 W. Highland Road near downtown Howell.



The Closet will open on April 2nd and continue from April 4th through the 9th.



All formalwear is just $25 with proceeds going to LACASA and staying local to provide education to area students about interpersonal violence and healthy relationships. Scholarships are also available, and students may discreetly ask the attendant at the cashier counter for information. Cinderella’s Closet is reserved for students only and a school ID will be asked for at check out.



Learn more about LACASA at www.lacasacenter.org or www.lacasacollection.org