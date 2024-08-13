Cinderella's Closet to Open Temporary Location at Tanger Outlets

August 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cinderella’s Closet, a homecoming boutique for high school students, will open on August 22 and continue through August 27 at a new and temporary location at Tanger Outlets Howell.



Due to renovations underway at LACASA Collection’s new boutique at Tanger Outlets Howell, this year Cinderella’s Closet will be held at another storefront at the popular outlet mall, located at 1475 N. Burkhart Road in Howell, next to Hot Topic.



Cinderella’s Closet is an eco-friendly shop that offers gently-loved formalwear at affordable prices. The boutique features hundreds of choices in a wide range of colors, sizes, and styles. Sponsored by LACASA, Cinderella’s Closet is also an opportunity to raise awareness among teens about self-esteem, self-respect and healthy relationships, and to share empowerment messages that encourage independent decision-making when attending special celebrations.



All formalwear (dresses as well as suits) is priced at $25. Only high school students can shop Cinderella’s Closet and will be required to show a student ID.



All shoppers at Cinderella’s Closet will receive a coupon to purchase discounted shoes and accessories to complete their Homecoming look at LACASA Collection, which recently moved to Tanger Outlets Howell and is expected to open later this month.



Proceeds from Cinderella’s Closet help fund education and empowerment programs for teens at LACASA Center.



Limited formalwear scholarships are available by speaking with the project leader on duty.