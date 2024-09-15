Church Leaders Post Video Message Following Pastor's Arrest

September 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Leadership at 2|42 Community Church confirm a pastor was arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the church.



A link to Sunday's videotaped statement is posted below.



According to an email to members and social media posts, a staff member discovered the hidden camera inside the unisex bathroom in the backstage area of the Brighton campus.



They say the man, who was a worship pastor director, confessed to church leadership.



Officials notified the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, and church leadership say he was arrested immediately and the church terminated him on Sept. 13. The sheriff's office plans to issue more information Monday.



"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this situation, as the protection, safety and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority. 2|42 Community Church is cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office investigation and is taking proactive steps, including engaging with a third party investigator, to ensure the safety of all our facilities," Eric Rauch, the executive pastor of ministry operations, said.



Officials said that the sheriff's office doesn't have indication that cameras were placed elsewhere.



Also, they said church leadership searched the facilities and will continue to search them, along with hiring a third-party professional to search for more cameras.