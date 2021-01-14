Church Bookkeeper Sentenced To Probation For Embezzlement

January 14, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Sentencing has been handed down to a former bookkeeper for a Livingston County-based religious denomination who admitted to embezzling from the organization.



76-year old Judy Murray of Wyandotte formerly worked for the Assemblies of God Michigan District, located in Brighton Township. She was accused to have stolen $205,000 and was charged in October with embezzlement of $100,000 or more. Murray pleaded guilty in December to a reduced embezzlement count of between $20,000 and $50,000.



In court Thursday morning, Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty ordered Murray to serve a term of probation of 18 months. It was noted that Murray had no prior criminal record and had already repaid all of the money that had been taken.



Murray apologized for making a “terrible” mistake and asked for forgiveness. Jeff Hlavin, the Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Michigan District, told the court that Murray was welcomed to return to the church as a parishioner at any time.