Chuck Edwards Joins WHMI

June 28, 2024

Krol Communications Inc., today announced the hiring of longtime Radio air personality, Chuck Edwards, as Morning Drive co-host. Chuck will join Madison June during the Monday-Friday, 5am-10am drivetime daypart beginning July 15th, 2024.



For 20+ years, Chuck had been a Country radio mainstay in Detroit, where he co-hosted afternoons with the late Linda Lee for sixteen successful years. His radio roots date back to 1983, when he started in Knoxville, but soon made the move to Memphis for a brief time, before joining legendary KSCS in 1986 doing afternoon drive. After 13 successful years in Dallas, he moved to the Detroit market, and became a fixture there. Edwards has been honored on a local and national level, with the 2011 CMA personality of the year, 2020 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Michigan Association of Broadcasters Broadcaster of The Year, plus multiple ACM personality nominations, and Marconi Nominations.



WHMI’s General Manager, Richard Renko, commented, "We are extremely excited to welcome Chuck Edwards to the WHMI family. Chuck’s extensive experience, creativity, connection to community and overall love of Radio made him the perfect choice for this important daypart. Chuck’s recognizable and distinctive voice will once again be heard in our region, and teaming up Chuck Edwards with Madison June is sure to be a winning combination. I can’t wait to hear this dynamic team in Morning Drive”.



WHMI’s Program Director, Mike Scott, added, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with and knowing Chuck for more than 20 years and I can’t be more excited than I am now, to welcome him to the WHMI team”.