Developer To Close Section Of Chubb Road In Lyon Township

September 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of a road in Lyon Township will be closed for the next couple of months, starting today.



The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with Lyon Township, is allowing a private developer, Healy Homes, LLC, to close Chubb Road from 8 Mile to 9 Mile to thru-traffic.



That closure is scheduled to start today and will be in effect through approximately Saturday, November 7th.



The Chubb Road closure is necessary for the developer’s contractor to realign and pave a section of the gravel road, just north of 8 Mile, in conjunction with a new housing development.



The detour for traffic during the closure of Chubb Road is 8 Mile Road to Currie Road to 9 Mile Road, back to Chubb Road, and vice versa.



That section of Chubb Road carries approximately 410 vehicles daily.