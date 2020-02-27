8 Mile Road Closure Between Chubb & Napier Extended

February 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A road closure has been extended for motorists utilizing 8 Mile Road on the Lyon Township/ Novi/Wayne County border.



8 Mile Road has been closed between Chubb and Napier Roads since February 3rd for underground storm drain improvements. The closure has now been extended to mid-March. The road is closed while a developer completes storm-sewer work related to an adjacent development being constructed on the north side of 8 Mile Road in Lyon Township. The Road Commission for Oakland County says the work was originally planned to be completed and the road re-opened February 24th but storm sewer work will take additional time to complete. The work is being done by Diverse Real Estate LLC of Shelby Township.



Residential access will continue to be maintained. The detour for thru traffic is Beck Road to 10 Mile Road to Griswold Road, back to 8 Mile Road and vice versa.